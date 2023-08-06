Teddy “Ted” L. Hovland

September 5, 1938 - August 2, 2023

Teddy “Ted” L. Hovland, 84, of Lincoln, died on August 2, 2023. Mr. Hovland was born September 5, 1938 to Teddy S. & Nettie (Njos) Hovland in Spearfish, SD.

Preceded in death by his parents, sisters Luann Hitzel & Selah Hovland.

Survived by his wife, Elisabeth; sons, Steven (Melanie) Hovland, Gregory (Jenifer) Hovland; grandchildren, Harrison, Alexander & Mackenzie Hovland, Ulrike (Josh) Dosdall; great-grandchildren, Melody & Silas Dosdall.

A Memorial Service will be 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Tabitha Foundation or to the People's City Mission. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.