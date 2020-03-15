Teddy M. Cessna
Teddy M. Cessna

Teddy M. Cessna

Lincoln, May 1, 1948 – March 13, 2020

Service information

Mar 19
Viewing
Thursday, March 19, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Mar 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
11:00AM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Mar 19
Interment with Military Honors
Thursday, March 19, 2020
12:00AM
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
6700 S 14th Street
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68512
