May 1, 1948 - March 13, 2020
Teddy M. Cessna, 71, of Lincoln, passed away March 13, 2020. Born May 1, 1948. Served in the Army. Retired from Goodyear in 2003 (34 years of service). Member of Lincoln Trap & Skeet Club, Izaak Walton League, and American Legion Post #20.
Survived by wife Joanna; daughter Kelly Cessna; sister Barbara Anderson; and grandchildren Tyson, Keyona, Kelisha. Preceded in death by parents Clyde & Shirley; son Chad; and granddaughter, Janyah.
Viewing 10-11 am Thursday followed by a funeral service at 11 am at Butherus, Maser & Love, Lincoln. Burial Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials to Teddy's family for later designation. Condolences www.bmlfh.com.
Service information
Mar 19
Viewing
Thursday, March 19, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Mar 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
11:00AM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Mar 19
Interment with Military Honors
Thursday, March 19, 2020
12:00AM
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
6700 S 14th Street
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68512
