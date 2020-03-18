May 1, 1948 - March 13, 2020

Teddy M. Cessna, 71, of Lincoln, passed away March 13, 2020. Born May 1, 1948. Served in the Army. Retired from Goodyear in 2003 (34 years of service). Member of Lincoln Trap & Skeet Club, Izaak Walton League, and American Legion Post #20.

Survived by wife Joanna; daughter Kelly Cessna; sister Barbara Anderson; and grandchildren Tyson, Keyona, Kelisha. Preceded in death by parents Clyde & Shirley; son Chad; and granddaughter, Janyah.

Viewing 10-11 am Thursday followed by a funeral service at 11 am at Butherus, Maser & Love, Lincoln. Burial Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials to Teddy's family for later designation. Condolences www.bmlfh.com.

