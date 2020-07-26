× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 10, 1939 - July 24, 2020

Teddy B. Wright, 81, Lincoln, passed away July 24, 2020. Born January 10, 1939 in York, NE to Earle J. and Ardith M. (Wallingford) Wright II. U. S. Air Force Veteran. Teddy taught elementary physical education for Lincoln Public Schools and was owner of Ted's Tobacco.

Family members include his wife Sharon; daughters Jennifer Tinnean, Kristin Sliva and Autumn (Kevin) Root; son Michael (Vicky) Wright; grandchildren Johnathan (Elissa) Wright, Abigail Tinnean, Hunter Wright, Isabela and Chloe Sliva, Xander and Natalie Root; great-grandchildren Parker Wright and Khloe Staley; step-grandson Joseph Sliva; step-great-grandchild Ryne Sliva; sisters Maryanne Hubbard-Workman and Sandy Jones-Marlette (Jeff); brothers Sam (Wilma) Jones, Tom (Sue) Jones, Allen Dollarhide and Dirk (Heidi) Wright.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother Jim Jones, Earle John Wright III and John Richard “Jack” Wright; sister-in-law Debbie Dollarhide. His dearest treasure was his family.

Graveside Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday (7-30-20) Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 ‘O' Street. Meet at ‘O' Street gate. Memorials to Capital Humane Society or Peoples City Mission. No Visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Teddy Wright , please visit Tribute Store.