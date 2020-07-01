August 8, 1953 - June 28, 2020
Ted Morris Root, 66 of Lincoln, passed away June 28, 2020. Ted was born on August 8, 1953, in Topeka, Kansas, to Keith and Moreen (Snyder) Root. He graduated from Humboldt High School and served in the United States Air Force. Ted was united in marriage to Diane Pacula.
Ted is survived by his wife Diane; daughters Katie Root and her fiancé Aaron Eastin and Rebecca Root and her fiancé Cedrick Baker; three grandchildren Isaiah Root, Zayden Baker and Zavion Baker; mother Connie Root; siblings: Stephen (wife Ann) Root; Debbie Bean; Peggy (husband Francis) Mangnall; Tish (husband Michael) Sparr; Michael Root; Susan (husband Shane) Charbonnet and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Current Covid-19 restrictions apply and the family request all in attendance wear a mask. Casual dress, wear your Husker clothes. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Children's Home Society. www.bmlfh.com
