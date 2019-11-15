June 29, 1956 - November 13, 2019
Ted Bailey, 63, of Dwight, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln. Ted was born June 29, 1956, in Berne, Indiana to Walter and Esther (Stucky) Bailey. Following high school, Ted graduated Cum Laude from UNO and later earned his Master's Degree at UNL. He worked as a Licensed Mental Health Practitioner for 35 years at the Lincoln Regional Center. On October 21, 2006, Ted and Marilyn Kempkes were married at the Platte River State Park near Ashland. They made their home near Dwight. Ted loved nature and everything "outdoors".
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Dwight, his mother, Esther Bailey of David City, four brothers; David Bailey of Hot Springs, South Dakota, Ron (Kathy) Bailey of Lincoln, Tim (Annette) Bailey of David City and Don (Robin) Bailey of Cairo, Nebraska, mother-in-law Rose Kempkes of Sterling and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter, sister-in-law Rhonda Bailey, niece Liberty Bailey, father-in-law Alfred Kempkes and his two dogs, Chief and Abbey.
Memorial Service Saturday, November 16, 2019 10:30 A.M. Kracl Funeral Chapel, David City Jerry L. Kracl, officiating. Visitation Saturday 9-10:30 a.m. Coffee reception following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent at www.revbluejeans.com