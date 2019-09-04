September 1, 2019
Tammy Pester passed away on September 1, 2019, at the age of 51. Visitation is scheduled from 9-9 and with the family present 6-8 p.m. for Thursday, September 5, at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. The service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on September 6, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Rosewood Cemetery in Palmyra. Family request that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
