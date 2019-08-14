August 17, 1970 - August 11, 2019
Tammy served in the Unitee States Marine Corps.
Survived by daughters Sierra Barrett and Natasha Barrett, son Matthew Barrett, grandchildren: Sapphire, Jason, Vera, and Gabriel, father Richard Hickman, brother Joseph Hickman, sister Catherine (James) Worms, boyfriend Shannon Magnussen, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother.
Funeral 10am, Monday, August 19, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. Interment with military honors following at Geneva Cemetery. Memorials to family for later designation. Visitation 1-8pm, Sunday, family greeting friends 6-8pm at the mortuary. Condolences at www.metzmortuary.com.
