September 23, 1960 - April 20, 2020
Tammie J. Nieman 59, Milford, passed away Monday, April 20, surrounded by her family. Born September 23, 1960, Fairbury. On December 14, 1985, she married Rudolph L. Nieman at Zion Lutheran Church. She was a loving wife and mother and family was the center of her life. Tammie was a great cook and was employed as head cook at Milford Public School District and Fredstrom Elementary in Lincoln.
Survivors include her husband, Rudolph “Rudy” Nieman, Jr., Milford; son, Justin Nieman, Pleasant Dale and his fiancée, Megan Kempf, daughter, Taylor Nieman of Lincoln; mother, Barbara Siebe, Beatrice; brothers, sisters-in-law, Greg and Colleen Siebe, Beatrice, Michael Siebe, and Mitchell and Julie Siebe, all of Fairbury.
Visitation from 2-8 p.m. with family 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, Lauber Funeral Home, Milford. Family graveside service: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Lincoln.
