Tammie J. Nieman 59, Milford, passed away Monday, April 20, surrounded by her family. Born September 23, 1960, Fairbury. On December 14, 1985, she married Rudolph L. Nieman at Zion Lutheran Church. She was a loving wife and mother and family was the center of her life. Tammie was a great cook and was employed as head cook at Milford Public School District and Fredstrom Elementary in Lincoln.