Tabitha Rose Heftie

November 14, 2020

Our dear Tabitha Rose Heftie, age 17, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, following a car accident. Tabitha was a senior at Pius X High School in Lincoln and attended Cathedral of the Risen Christ School K thru 8th grade. She was a member a Cathedral of the Risen Christ Parish and participated in the Godteen program. Tabitha loved school, and was active in choir. She participated in the Penguin Project at the Lincoln Community Playhouse where she spent four years as an artist mentor.

Her many friends and classmates are going to miss her great smile and silly sense of humor. Among her favorite things were her cats, Linus & Bailey, streaming Criminal Minds and Grey's Anatomy, and a good bacon double cheeseburger, fries and a cherry Pepsi. She was so excited for college and was planning to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, majoring in nursing.