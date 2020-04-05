March 2, 1925 - March 24, 2020
Sylvia Laird (Taylor) Fen, 95, passed away 03.24.20, at Monarch Hospice, Lincoln, NE. Born 03.02.25 to Robert and Irmgard (Wirth) Taylor in Media, PA. Sylvia grew up attending The School in Rose Valley, one of the defining periods of her life, Friends Select, Westtown School, Bryn Mawr College all in Pennsylvania, George Washington Univ. (in D.C), where she met her future husband Sing-nan playing volleyball. She also attended the Univ. of Nebraska. They married, had a family together and worked in several parts of the country.
She had many interests and careers in addition to mother/homemaker. During a college summer, she was a waitress in Cape May, N.J. and hiked parts of the Appalachian Trail. After marriage, she worked as a teacher (in China as well as the U.S.), of English, German, and Scandinavian Literature, literacy volunteer, editor of a small town newspaper and small business owner of a small housecleaning business.
Sylvia strove mightily to live by her principles, searching for personal satisfaction in and out of the home. Her candor was legendary (sometimes to the embarrassment and dismay of her husband and children). She retained her interest in the natural world and it's inhabitants to the very end, forever curious about the welfare of family, friends, as well as the friends of her children. She savored the peace and tranquility of the out-of-doors. Her gullibility and innocence led to many surprise birthday parties including one just a month ago!
She treasured her lifelong association with the Society of Friends (Quakers) especially the Lincoln Friends Meeting. She wasn't always the easiest person to get along with, but the Meeting members provided her with unconditional understanding, patience and support for over 50 years.
Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Richard and Tom, and former husband Sing-nan Fen. Survived by four children: Michael (Leah), Ruth, Allan (Kelly), David (Laura); and eight terrific grandchildren: Kiana, Jamil, McCall, Allie, Max, Sophie, Alexandra, and Cameron.
She (and the family) greatly appreciated the companionship and care-giving of Home Instead esp. Kristi Briggs, Nebraska Nursing Consultants, acupuncturist Joe Wollen, and Chuck Grabill who made it possible for her to remain semi-independent for the last 15 years. She will be greatly missed.
Memorial Service to take place later in the year. Contributions in her memory can be made to Lincoln Literacy 745 S. 9th St., Lincoln NE. 68508 or The School in Rose Valley, 20 School lane, Rose Valley, PA., 19063
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.