March 2, 1925 - March 24, 2020

Sylvia Laird (Taylor) Fen, 95, passed away 03.24.20, at Monarch Hospice, Lincoln, NE. Born 03.02.25 to Robert and Irmgard (Wirth) Taylor in Media, PA. Sylvia grew up attending The School in Rose Valley, one of the defining periods of her life, Friends Select, Westtown School, Bryn Mawr College all in Pennsylvania, George Washington Univ. (in D.C), where she met her future husband Sing-nan playing volleyball. She also attended the Univ. of Nebraska. They married, had a family together and worked in several parts of the country.

She had many interests and careers in addition to mother/homemaker. During a college summer, she was a waitress in Cape May, N.J. and hiked parts of the Appalachian Trail. After marriage, she worked as a teacher (in China as well as the U.S.), of English, German, and Scandinavian Literature, literacy volunteer, editor of a small town newspaper and small business owner of a small housecleaning business.