Sylvia C. Stauffer
December 9, 1939 - April 19, 2023
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, 1:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with family receiving friends from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Service: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10:30 AM at Milford United Methodist Church, Milford with Pastor Angela DeFisher officiating the service.
Graveside Service and Interment: Blue Mound Cemetery, Milford, NE
Memorials: Milford United Methodist Church or to the Tabitha Foundation