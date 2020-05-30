Sylvester J. “Joe” Schroer

Joe's 55 year marriage to Ruth ended with her passing in 1999. In 2001, he married Mary Louise Wichert.

Joe was an avid sportsman and singer. He was a past member of choirs at St. Patrick's, St. John's, St. Mary's and Blessed Sacrament churches in Lincoln, as well as a vocalist at many weddings. He also had a penchant for writing poems, many of which were published, and telling jokes! He wrote a song for the Pius X band, “Thunder March”, which was played at some of the football games during the 70's. In 1936, he was the spelling champion of Nuckolls County! He loved family get-togethers and singing and harmonizing with all.

After retirement, Joe enjoyed travelling to various places within the US and Europe, and spending winters in Arizona. He had the honor of being named Grand Marshall of the 2019 Lincoln Veterans Day Parade and was also awarded a “Quilt of Valor” in 2019. Joe was an admired role model and mentor for all!

Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Louise; sons Joe (Sandra) Schroer, of Austin, TX, Scott (Annette) Schroer of League City, TX; Daughters Donna (Bruce) Damrow of Louisville, TN and Christine Walker (Mike Gabel) of Lincoln; 11 Grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by first wife Ruth; brothers Art, Clyde, Al, and Don Schroer; sisters Norma Kroening and Lucille Shotkoski.

Memorials to Pius X High School, Lincoln, NE to benefit the athletic dept. Rosary: Sunday, 5-31, 6:00 P.M. St. Peters Catholic church, 4500 Duxhall Dr. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday 10:00 A.M. St. Peters Catholic church.

