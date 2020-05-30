October 30, 1922 - May 28, 2020
Sylvester J. “Joe” Schroer (97) of Lincoln, died 05/28/2020. Joe was born to Herman and Anna Schroer, on 10/30/1922 in Lawrence, NE. Retired as Senior Buyer at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. with 36 years of service. Member of St. Peter Catholic Church, American Legion Post #3, DAV Chapter 7. Veteran of WWII, served in the China-Burma-India Theater with the Army Air Corps.
In 1940, Joe joined the Eddie Stan Dance Band, traveling across the country. In 1942 he helped produce the P-38 “Lightning” fighter plane at Lockheed Plant in California. In 1943, he enlisted in the service and soon met his future wife, Ruth Keefe, at a USO dance while she was serving in the Women's Army Corps. They married in 1944.
Joe joined the Goodyear Co. after the war. While at Goodyear, he served as secretary in each of the following clubs: The Goodyear Lincoln Federal Credit Union, Foreman's Club, Top Ten Club, Sportsman's Club, and Bowling and Golf Leagues. He was awarded the “Goodyear Spirit Award” in 1980.
Joe also participated in many church, school, volunteer, and sporting events, serving as trustee of the new St. John the Apostle Church in 1959, Secretary of the St. John Home-School Association, received the Bishop Casey Medal for outstanding church service, volunteered as reader for the Nebraska Library for the Blind, delivered “Meals on Wheels”, Head coach of the Pius X American Legion Junior Baseball team in 1971 and 1972, and coached Little Chiefs baseball.
Joe's 55 year marriage to Ruth ended with her passing in 1999. In 2001, he married Mary Louise Wichert.
Joe was an avid sportsman and singer. He was a past member of choirs at St. Patrick's, St. John's, St. Mary's and Blessed Sacrament churches in Lincoln, as well as a vocalist at many weddings. He also had a penchant for writing poems, many of which were published, and telling jokes! He wrote a song for the Pius X band, “Thunder March”, which was played at some of the football games during the 70's. In 1936, he was the spelling champion of Nuckolls County! He loved family get-togethers and singing and harmonizing with all.
After retirement, Joe enjoyed travelling to various places within the US and Europe, and spending winters in Arizona. He had the honor of being named Grand Marshall of the 2019 Lincoln Veterans Day Parade and was also awarded a “Quilt of Valor” in 2019. Joe was an admired role model and mentor for all!
Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Louise; sons Joe (Sandra) Schroer, of Austin, TX, Scott (Annette) Schroer of League City, TX; Daughters Donna (Bruce) Damrow of Louisville, TN and Christine Walker (Mike Gabel) of Lincoln; 11 Grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by first wife Ruth; brothers Art, Clyde, Al, and Don Schroer; sisters Norma Kroening and Lucille Shotkoski.
Memorials to Pius X High School, Lincoln, NE to benefit the athletic dept. Rosary: Sunday, 5-31, 6:00 P.M. St. Peters Catholic church, 4500 Duxhall Dr. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday 10:00 A.M. St. Peters Catholic church.
