Suzanne Opitz Wright

August 8, 1933 - August 17, 2023

Suzanne Opitz Wright, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on Thursday, August 17th, at the age of 90.

Suzanne (Suzy) was born to John and Wilma Opitz on August 8, 1933, in Omaha, Nebraska. Suzy graduated from Brownell Hall in Connecticut and attended Pine Manor, an all-girls college in Massachusetts, for two years before returning to attend the University of Nebraska Lincoln. While attending UNL, Suzy was an active Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority member, where she fell in love with a charming Beta Theta Pi named Charlie. Before the year was done, they held a pinning ceremony at the Kappa house, which ended in lots of dancing and a competition on who could slide down the banister the fastest. After graduating, Suzy taught first grade at Irving Child Center and, in 1955, was married to Charles E. Wright.

Suzy was heavily involved in the community; activities included the Junior League of Lincoln, the University of Nebraska Board of Trustees, an active Friends of the Lied board member, and a Museum of Nebraska Art Bison Advisory Committee member. In addition, Suzy and Charlie had a passion for Native American causes, leading them to establish the Standing Bear Scholarship fund with the Bar Foundation. The fund provides scholarships for Native American students at the University of Nebraska College of Law.

In their free time, Suzy and Charlie were avid travelers. Whether it was riding a camel on an African safari or hosting Christmas in the snowy mountains of Northwest Montana, home was anywhere where they were together. Later in life, Suzy and Charlie escaped Nebraska in the hot summers and spent time relaxing and entertaining family and friends at their cabin in Bigfork, Montana. Suzy spent most evenings sitting on the deck, surrounded by flowers, watching the sun reflect off Flathead Lake and disappear behind the mountain range. It was her happy place and a place she always yearned to return to year after year.

Suzy enjoyed golfing, tennis, gardening, tending to her flowers, antiquing, and spending time playing bridge with her friends each week. Suzy was driven, loyal, caring, and always had a zeal for life and new experiences. Most importantly, Suzy loved her family unconditionally and her friends just as much.

Suzy is survived by her loving daughters, Anne (Joe) Blazek and Elizabeth Virgillito, and their families; grandson Nathan (Megan) Blazek and daughters Madelyn, Presley, and Rowan; granddaughter Suzanne (Riley) Petersen and their daughter Charlie; granddaughter Mia Virgillito and her partner Quentin Harouff, grandson Augusto Virgillito and granddaughter Lucia Virgillito.

Per Suzy's request, a private memorial service will be held for the immediate family.

Condolences are welcomed online at Roperandsons.com or can be mailed to Roper and Sons at 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln, NE 68516 where they will be shared with the family.

Memorials can be sent to CEDARS, 6601 Pioneers Boulevard, Lincoln, NE 68506. CEDARS is an organization rooted in the Lincoln community that is helping children grow and thrive.