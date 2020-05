Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Susan “Sue” Klemm, 70, of Lincoln, passed away May 11, 2020. Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will start at 10 am Monday, May 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com