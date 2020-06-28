June 24, 2020
Susan “Sue” D. Johnson, 65 of Ithaca, NE passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Lincoln. Funeral Service, Wednesday (7/1) 10:30 am Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St. Ashland, NE 68003. Visitation, Tuesday (6/30) 5-8 pm at the Church. Memorials in care of the family for future designations. The service will be livestreamed on Marcy Mortuary Facebook. Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
