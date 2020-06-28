Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Susan “Sue” D. Johnson, 65 of Ithaca, NE passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Lincoln. Funeral Service, Wednesday (7/1) 10:30 am Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St. Ashland, NE 68003. Visitation, Tuesday (6/30) 5-8 pm at the Church. Memorials in care of the family for future designations. The service will be livestreamed on Marcy Mortuary Facebook. Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.