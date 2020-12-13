Susan Stutheit

June 26, 1960 - December 11, 2020

It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Susan Stutheit, ASID. Beloved sister, loved dog mother of the most loved fur babies and dear friends. She was the daughter of Doris and Ralph born June 26, 1960 in Lincoln, Nebraska where she lived her entire life. Susan received her BFA degree from the University of Nebraska, where she met great friends as a member of Alpha Delta Pi.

She was a member of the American Society of Interior Designers and was admired and respected for her talent and skill for combining new and old in her designs, there wasn't an animal print she didn't like. She loved sheath dresses as much as fancy cascading flowing garments highlighted with her signature collection of accessories. She loved lunch at the Country Club with a salad and a cucumber vodka cocktail. She lived for the hunt of design gems and loved the adventure of helping her clients design their dream spaces. We will forever remember her laugh so often followed by her OMG words.

Susan is survived by her sisters, Jane E. Snow, MD and Deidra Wilson, brother in law, Marvin, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She had several dear friends who eased her pain in her final days. She will be greatly missed. When you find a feather, it is a sign she is with you. Her words of wisdom could be used in any situation, “ If at first, you don't succeed, try doing what your interior designer told you to do the first time.” In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan Stutheit Estate in care of Wyuka, 3600 “O” Street for medical expenses and her favorite charities. Services will be held at Wyuka on Monday at 1 PM. Susan's admirers will wear fabulous animal prints, flashy jewelry, and bright red lipstick. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com