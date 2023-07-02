Susan M. Shaffer

May 1, 1955 - June 26, 2023

A memorial service for Susan M. Shaffer will be held on July 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma, Nebraska with Mr. Gary Janssen officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Alma Cemetery in Alma. A luncheon will be held at the Alma Country Club following the burial.

Our hearts are saddened by the passing of our loved one Susan May “Sue” Shaffer, at 68 years of age on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. Susan was born in Alma on May 1, 1955, one of six siblings to Harry and Ruth (Quig) Shaffer.

Sue grew up in Alma attending Alma Public Schools. She enjoyed various activities in high school; however, swimming was her passion. One of her fondest memories was being a lifeguard and teaching swimming lessons. Sue graduated from Alma High School with the class of 1973.

She attended Nebraska Wesleyan University and was a member of the Willard Sorority. Sue enjoyed being active both at the college and with her sorority in various capacities and will cherish the friendships she made along the way. She graduated in 1977 with a degree in Medical Laboratory Technology.

Sue devoted her career to various hospital laboratories in Nebraska including Fairbury, Central City, Lincoln, and Omaha. In addition to her career, she served her community in various groups and organizations.

In her spare time, Sue loved to read, cross stitch, knit and as of late she learned to crochet. She gifted many friends and loved ones with her talents. Sue enjoyed her early morning U-Stop coffee group and their friendships. Sue will be dearly missed, and her infectious smile and laughter will be remembered by many.

She was a member of St. Marks Methodist Church in Lincoln.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: James Shaffer (Diane Scohy); Reginald Shaffer; and Francis Shaffer.

Susan is survived by her sister, Patricia Gergen (Gary); her brother, Kent Shaffer (Susan); sister-in-law, Barb Shaffer; and a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and tremendous friendships she made throughout her life.

There will not be a visitation or memorial book signing, the family is honoring her wish for cremation.

A memorial has been established in Susan's honor, and kindly suggested to the Alma Public Schools Library.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.