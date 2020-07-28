Susan M. Schroeder
View Comments

Susan M. Schroeder

{{featured_button_text}}

March 18, 1946 - July 21, 2020

Susan M. Schroeder, 74 of Beatrice, NE. After a long and courageous battle with cancer she passed away Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Susan was born March 18, 1946 to Marvin & Betty Ellison.

Survivors include her husband Dennis of Beatrice; son, Jason (Erica) Schroeder; daughter, Michelle (Neil) Thiltgen; grandchildren, Hailey & Grayson Schroeder, Maddy & Brynley Thiltgen all of Lincoln, NE.

Private family services will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available for signatures and condolences at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. A memorial is established to the family's choice with mortuary in charge. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Susan Schroeder, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News