Susan M. Schroeder, 74 of Beatrice, NE. After a long and courageous battle with cancer she passed away Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Susan was born March 18, 1946 to Marvin & Betty Ellison.

Private family services will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available for signatures and condolences at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. A memorial is established to the family's choice with mortuary in charge. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.