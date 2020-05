Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Susan M. Hegwald, 70, of Lincoln, passed away on May 27, 2020. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Celebration of Susan's life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, the at funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com