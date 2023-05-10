Susan M. Friesen

December 14, 1946 - May 3, 2023

Susan M. Friesen, 76, of Lincoln passed away May 3, 2023. Born December 14, 1946, in St. Paul, MN to Clarence and Dolores (Rovie) Konschak.

Susan married her husband DeWayne on October 8, 1976. She worked for Scott Electronics for many years and was office manager for Friesen Excavating.

Susan liked bird watching, growing flowers and gardening, chocolates, and her dog Max. She was an avid reader and collector of books.

Family members include her husband DeWayne; children Patrick (Jill) Legler, Chris (Mitch) Sheridan, Stephanie Legler, and Courtney (J) Lankford; 8 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Service: 10:30 AM Saturday, May 13, 2023, Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. Inurnment will be at St. Paul, MN at a later date.

Memorials to Capital Humane Society or Donor's Choice.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com