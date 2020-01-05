Susan Lynn Koch, 57, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born on October 31, 1962 to Robert and Carol (Kelly) Clark in Lincoln, NE. She loved to spoil her grandchildren, her trips to Lake Okoboji, and most importantly being with her family. She had a strong Christian faith and was a long-time member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. She was a dedicated employee for the State of Nebraska for 37 years.