Susan Lynn Koch
Susan Lynn Koch

Susan Lynn Koch

October 31, 1962 - January 3, 2020

Susan Lynn Koch, 57, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born on October 31, 1962 to Robert and Carol (Kelly) Clark in Lincoln, NE. She loved to spoil her grandchildren, her trips to Lake Okoboji, and most importantly being with her family. She had a strong Christian faith and was a long-time member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. She was a dedicated employee for the State of Nebraska for 37 years.

Susan is survived by her husband, Doug; children, Angela, Christopher (Heidi), Jayson Koch, Amy (Ben) Ferris; grandchildren, Olivia, Aiden, Adam, Brooklynn, Brayden; siblings, Kelly (Brenda) Clark, Scott (Deb) Clark, Sherie (Hal) Jones. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Carol Clark; niece, Kelsey Clark.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 1015 Lancaster Lane. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Memorials may be designated to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home oversees the arrangements.

Service information

Jan 9
Celebration of Life
Thursday, January 9, 2020
10:00AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
1015 Lancaster Ln
Lincoln, NE 68505
Jan 8
Visitation
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST
Lincoln, NE 68504
