Susan Lucille Simmons
February 13, 1958 – October 12, 2020

Susan Lucille Simmons formerly Sue Jenkins of Lincoln was born February 13, 1958 in Pocatello, Idaho. She is survived by her aunt Toni, son Damien, daughter Maghie, one sister, three brothers, 11 grandchildren, and a great granddaughter. Sue lived a life of service, from her work at LoMar in '76 to sharing her home up to the day of her passing. She was a beacon of kindness that will be deeply mourned.

