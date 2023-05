Susan "Kay or KK" Johnson

October 23, 1952 - May 10, 2023

Susan "Kay or KK" Johnson, 70 of Lincoln, passed away May 10, 2023.

Kay is survived by her husband Wayne and many other family members.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 19, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St in Lincoln.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at New Creation Community Church, 5620 South Coddington Ave in Lincoln