Susan K. Hoppel

July 27, 2023

Graveside services for Susan K. Hoppel, age 76, of Lincoln, Nebraska will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Susan Kay (Pierson) Hoppel passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln, after a short illness.

Susan was the eldest of four children of Dr. Edwin Kenneth and Margaret (Downing) Pierson. She grew up in Neligh and graduated from Neligh High School as valedictorian in 1965. Susan graduated Magna Cum Laude from Doane College in Crete, NE in 1969 with a BA in Mathematics. She later completed a Master's program in Sanitary Engineering at the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

Susan started her 50-year career with the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission as a Sanitary Engineer and Head of Water Quality Planning. She was later an engineer with the State of Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality where she designed, arranged financing for, and oversaw construction of municipal sewage treatment systems across the state.

Susan was, for a number of years, Nebraska's State Representative to the EPA's Clean Watersheds Needs Survey Report to Congress. She was active in professional organizations including the National Society of Professional Engineers, American Society of Civil Engineers, Water Pollution Control Federation, America Water Resource Association, and Toastmasters. Susan was named Nebraska's Outstanding Young Engineer in 1978 and was a registered Professional Engineer in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri.

She and Larry Hoppel met while attending Doane College and married in 1969. They lived in Lincoln for their entire 54-year marriage. Susan loved cats and there was almost always at least one in her care. Family was very important to Susan, and she often went “above and beyond” for family.

Susan is survived by husband, Larry Hoppel; brother, Dr. Eric (Peg) Pierson of Lincoln, NE; sister, Nancy (George) Christatos of Lincoln, NE; brother-in-law, Ron Hoppel of Long Beach, CA; sister-in-law, Linda (Hoppel) Teach of Wayne, NE; sister-in-law, Kathy (Lon) Hoppel of Waverly, NE; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Karen Rathje; sister-in-law, Kathleen Hoppel; brother-in-law, Lon Hoppel; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorials may be sent to the family for further designation.