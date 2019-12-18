November 13, 1952 - December 16, 2019

Susan Jolene Taylor, 67 of Lincoln, departed this earthly life on December 16, 2019, to enter into Heaven's rest, to be welcomed by her Lord Jesus Christ and all of her loved ones and dear friends. Jolene was born on November 13, 1952, in Lincoln to Howard and Marie (Frick) Taylor. Jolene worked for the State of Nebraska Department of Revenue.

Susan is survived by her dear friends, the Bob Gossard family as well as several cousins, Ann McDougal, Jean McDougal, Andrew Eckman, Keith Kindsvater and Paul Avery Smith. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Howard Jay Taylor, Sr. and Marie (Frick) Taylor, her loving and devoted brother Howard Jay Taylor, Jr., her grandparents Jacob and Katherine Frick and Cyrus and Beatrice Taylor.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, Dec 20, 2019, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, burial to follow at Wyuka Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to donor's wishes. www.bmlfh.com