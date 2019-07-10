September 7, 1956 - July 8, 2019
Susan J. Bade, 62, of Lincoln passed away on July 8, 2019. Born September 7, 1956 in St. Paul, Minn, and adopted by Earl Henry J. and Jean (Lorenz) Bade. She was a homemaker “household engineer” all her life. Her family and, most of all, her grandchildren were always the “Perfect Medicine” for Susan!
Survivors include her husband, Phillip Bade; children, Jessica (Matt) Siems, Tim Bade and Adam Bade; grandchildren, Larena, Alan, and John; brother, Dennis Bade. Preceded in death by parents, Jean and Earl Bade, and Carl and Rebecca Bade.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday (7-12-19) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE, 68516. Visitation with family greeting friends will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday (7-11-19) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Burial at Cheney Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the Scout Troop 16 at Southview Christian Church, 2040 S 22nd St, Lincoln, NE 68502. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.