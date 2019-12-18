July 26, 1947 - December 16, 2019
Susan Grace (Schmidt) Clement,72, of Wilber passed away at the Wilber Care Center on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born on July 26, 1947 to Orville and Grace (Bergmeyer) Schmidt at Beatrice and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church west of Clatonia. She graduated with her five other classmates in May, 1965 as the last class to graduate from Clatonia High School before it consolidated with Wilber High School. She was married on September 9, 1966 to Royce A. Clement. To this union one son, Douglas Alan Clement, was born. They lived in Clatonia, Columbus, Worms, and for 43 years in St. Libory.
You have free articles remaining.
Susan worked in Grand Island as a pharmacy tech at Burke Pharmacy for five years, at the St. Francis Medical Center Pharmacy for ten years before moving up to the billing office in the hospital where she remained employed until her retirement in 2014. After her retirement, Susan moved to Wilber, NE and was an active member in First Lutheran Church, PEO, and the Wilber Women's Club. She also led Tai Chi sessions at the Saline County Aging Center.
Survivors include son, Douglas Alan Clement, Waverly, IA; granddaughter, Brandi Nicole Clement, Lincoln; sister and brother-in-law Charlotte and Roger Gronewold, Adams; many nephews and nieces, cousins, close classmates and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sister, Rosalie Quackenbush; former husband, Royce Clement; and in-laws, Ervin and Katherine Clement.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wilber with Pastor Travis Panning officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 1:45 P.M. at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. There will be no viewing or visitation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.