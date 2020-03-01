February 26, 2020

Susan B. Medley, 68 of Flower Mound, TX passed away on February 26, 2020 in Texas. Susan had been battling brain cancer since September 2017. Susan was born February of 1952 to the late Jerry E. and Betty Sullivan of Denton, NE. She graduated from Crete High School. Susan moved to Flower Mound, TX 30 years ago. She and her husband, Jim Chism have owned their business Hight Boat Transport since 1992.

Survived by husband Jim Chism; Son and daughter-in-law Mark Medley Jr. and Melissa Dyson of Jacksonville, IL; sisters Nancy Pool of Lincoln, NE; Jane Sullivan of Irvine, CA; Brother Robert Sullivan of Loveland, CO; and loving niece, nephews and 2 great nieces. She is preceded in death by parents, Jerry E. and Betty Sullivan and brother Brent Sullivan.

Visitation will be Tuesday 9am-9pm with the Family present 6-8pm at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home-Lincoln Location, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:30am. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to ASPCA of Texas, your local animal shelter/rescue or to the family to be used at a later date. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

