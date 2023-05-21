Susan Anne (Krogh) Nelson

November 1, 1950 – May 17, 2023

Su, 72, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, after a valiant fight with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Su was a graduate of Northeast High School and was a retired Paraeducator for LPS.

She leaves behind husband Gary; son, Kyle; and granddaughter, Skyler A. Nelson, all of Lincoln. She has a brother and sister-in-law: Rickey L. and Susan J. Krogh. Sisters-in-law: Kathy (Richard) Hoffart, Susan (Jeff) Hertzler and Sharon (Mike) Rehn. Mother-in-law, Shirley (Wright) Nelson. Nieces and nephews.

Su was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Julian and Betty June (Howard) Krogh; father-in-law, Eugene E. Nelson of Lincoln, NE.

A celebration of life will be at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 South 70th Street, Lincoln, NE on Thursday, May 25th, at 10:00 a.m.. Memorials can be sent to Capital Humane Society. lincolnfh.com