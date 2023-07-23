Susan Ann Stoehr

November 12, 1933 - July 13, 2023

Susan Ann Stoehr, age 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 13, 2023. She was a caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

Susan was born to George and Katherine (Krumm) Rudolph on November 12, 1933, in Lincoln, NE. Two brothers joined her in her family, Roger and Paul. She lived most of her early life in the North Russian Bottoms. She met Richard Lee Stoehr, the love of her life at Lincoln High School. They were married on July 7, 1951, at Southminster Evangelical United Brethren Church. They had four children, Nancy, Gail, Laurie, and Scott.

Susan enjoyed sewing clothes for her children including prom dresses, formals, and many dance costumes. She loved bowling with her friends and her daughter, Laurie. She and Laurie were city champs in doubles one year. She belonged to the Lincoln Evening Optimist Club with her husband. She was also a member of the Lincoln Women's Club, volunteering many hours around the community. She loved going to the Lincoln Community Playhouse with her friends. She was an active member of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia. Susan and her husband Dick founded several businesses including N Street Drive In and Dutton's Den. Susan liked to travel and looked forward to trips to Germany, NC, and the yearly Minnesota fishing trips.

Susan was proceeded in death by her parents, George and Katherine (Krumm) Rudolph; husband, Richard Lee Stoehr; in-laws, Henry and Lydia (Miller) Stoehr; brother, Roger Rudolph; grandson, Stuart Tallman; and son-in-law, Scott Tallman.

Susan is survived by brother, Paul and Janet (White) Rudolph; sister-in law, Jean Rudolph; brother-in law, Robert Stoehr; daughters and sons-in law: Nancy and Jerry Basham, Gail and J Marshall Stewart; daughter, Laurie Tallman; son, Scott Stoehr and partner, Michael Eoriatti; grandchildren: Sarah Basham, Andy Schmidt (Krystyn), Justin Schmidt (Rana), Kate Kongs Sibley, Jamie Tallman (Kim), Corey Tallman, Isaac Stoehr; great-grandchildren: Creedence and Lily Schmidt, Cort Schmidt, Maci and Maia Sibley, Circe, Camille, Matilda, Conrad, and Penelope Tallman. Susan had many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be held at First Plymouth Church in the Sanctuary on July 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. The burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park after the church service. A light lunch will be served at First Plymouth Church after the burial. The pallbearers will be: Justin Schmidt, Andy Schmidt, Cort Schmidt, Jamie Tallman, Corey Tallman and Isaac Stoehr. Honorary pallbearers will be: Sarah Basham and Kate Sibley. The viewing with family present will be July 26, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials to family. Casual attire recommended.