Summer Anne Freels
May 31, 1989 - April 8, 2023
Summer Anne Freels, 33, of Valparaiso, NE passed away April 8, 2023. Born May 31, 1989, in Escondido, CA to Kevin and Tami (Rumsey) Fine.
Family members include her husband, Mike, children Madison, Damien, Dante, and Samantha Freels; mother Tami Fine, Valparaiso; siblings Jennifer Fine, Valparaiso, Tricia Fine-Armstrong (Heather), Lincoln, Makayla Fine, Malcolm, Austin Fine, Salt Lake City, UT, and Joshua Fine, Lincoln; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Preceded in death by her father Kevin, nieces Ella and Emma.
Celebration of Life Gathering: 2:00 pm Saturday (4-22-23) Senior Center, 312 Pine St., Valparaiso, NE. Memorials to the family. Condolences online at lincolnalternativefuneral.com