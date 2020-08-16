× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SueEllen Pray

February 5, 1958 – August 8, 2020

SueEllen was born Sue Ellen Harrington, the second of twin girls and the youngest of 6 siblings to Jessie Clair (Zabel) and Charles Frederick Harrington in Fairbury Nebraska on February 5, 1958. She attended public school in Western, NE through the 8th grade and then Tri-County Public School through high school. As a youth Sue and sister Kay would sing in Church Choir. SueEllen also preformed guitar solos in churches she attended. SueEllen attended Cliff Mann School for floral design and worked at floral shops, did cake decorating and provided both cakes and floral arrangements for weddings and funerals.

She married Edwin Regennitter in 1977. They lived in Humboldt, Nebraska where their daughter Charity was born in 1988. She worked at CR industries in Kansas for a few years then in a bakery. In addition to her other talents, Sue was a great baker. The family looked forward to the rolls she brought to family dinners. Sue and Ed were together for 15 years.

Later, Sue moved to Bennet, NE to be closer to her sister. Sue never like to be called SuzieQ, so she took the opportunity to change her name legally to SueEllen (one word).