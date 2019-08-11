September 22, 1924 - June 16, 2019
Sue Thompson, 94, of Lincoln, passed away on June 16, 2019. Sue was born on September 22, 1924 to Chozo and Maki Kumagai in North Platte.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Mitch Kumagai and sister Mary Okamoto. Sue is survived by her sister Maisie Kumagai, brother Henry (Donna) Kumagai, daughters Delta (Herbert) Holl of Denton, Texas, Ellen Thompson and Phyllis Thompson of Lincoln, son Burt (Donna) Thompson of Grand Island, N.Y., eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, August 18, at St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St., in Lincoln. Memorials to St. David's or a charity of the donor's choice.
