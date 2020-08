Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Sue Ellen Gilbert, 68, of Milligan died August 27, 2020. Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday Milligan Auditorium in Milligan. No visitation, cremation. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Ohiowa Legion Auxiliary. Graveside services: Ohiowa Public Cemetery. Condolences: Farmerandsonfuneralhome.com