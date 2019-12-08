Stuart "Big Stu" Vculek

December 3, 2019

Stuart "Big Stu" was born in Nebraska City to Loddie and Greta Vculek. Stu was proud of his service in the Marine Corps and his many accomplishments at Wahoo High School including all-conference in Football and Basketball and setting records in track for discus and shot put.

After the Marines, he moved to Lincoln and worked at Gooch's Mill, umpired softball, coached midget football, and refereed basketball. He later worked for Goodyear where he retired after 30 years of employment. He loved his family dearly as well as his Shar-Pei dogs.

Survived by wife Phyllis, sons Daniel and Jason, brother David, sister Pam and 5 grandchildren. Preceded in death by sister Cindy, daughter Lynette, and son Rod.

Celebration of life on 12/14 at 11 am, First United Methodist Church - 50th and St. Paul in Lincoln. Luncheon will immediately follow at the church.