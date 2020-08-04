You have permission to edit this article.
Stuart Allen Pauley
Stuart Allen Pauley

Stuart Allen Pauley

April 7, 1949 - August 2, 2020

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Services will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at lincolnfh.com.

