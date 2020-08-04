Stuart Allen Pauley

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Stuart A Pauley, age 71, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Services will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at lincolnfh.com.