Street closings, 12-22
Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:

Ninth, N to O, southbound lane, building construction, Dec. 26, Dec. 31.

14th, Rokeby to Saltillo, northbound lane, utility work, Dec. 20, January 2020.

21st, M to N, lanes, utility work, Dec. 12, Dec. 27.

70th, Nebraska 2 to Pine Lake, southbound lane, paving project, Dec. 24, January 2020.

Adams, 48th to 49th, westbound lane, utility work, Dec. 11, Dec. 24.

Havelock, 66th to 67th, lanes, tree removal, Dec. 23, Dec. 23.

Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 24, January 2020.

Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, Dec. 24, Jan. 24, 2020.

Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, Nov. 14, November 2020.

Superior, 21st to 27th, eastbound lanes, utility work, Nov. 25, January 2020.

Vine, 34th to 35th, eastbound lane, utility work, Dec. 26, Dec. 26.

To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search. 

Construction logo 2014
