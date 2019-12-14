You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Street closings, 12-15
View Comments
Street closings

Street closings, 12-15

{{featured_button_text}}

Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:

Northwest First, Barons to West Grand Drive, southbound lane, street light replacement, Dec. 12, Dec. 18.

Northwest 12th, West Adams to West Cornhusker, southbound lane, street light replacement, Dec. 9, Dec. 17.

17th at Washington, northbound lanes, pedestrian improvements, Nov. 19, Dec. 21.

21st, M to N, lanes, utility work, Dec. 12, Dec. 20.

27th, J to O, southbound lane, utility work, Dec. 18, Dec. 18.

27th, O to Vine, full closure, utility work, Dec. 17, Dec. 17.

48th, R to Vine, northbound lane, utility work, Nov. 22, Dec. 17.

Adams, 48th to 49th, westbound lane, utility work, Dec. 11, Dec. 20.

Folsom, A to B, northbound lane, utility work, Dec. 9, Dec. 20.

Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Dec. 20.

Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Dec. 20.

Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, Nov. 14, November 2020.

Superior, 21st to 27th, eastbound lanes, utility work, Nov. 25, January 2020

To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search. 

Construction logo 2014
View Comments

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News