Street closings, 12-15

Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
Northwest First, Barons to West Grand Drive, southbound lane, street light replacement, Dec. 12, Dec. 18.
Northwest 12th, West Adams to West Cornhusker, southbound lane, street light replacement, Dec. 9, Dec. 17.
17th at Washington, northbound lanes, pedestrian improvements, Nov. 19, Dec. 21.
21st, M to N, lanes, utility work, Dec. 12, Dec. 20.
27th, J to O, southbound lane, utility work, Dec. 18, Dec. 18.
27th, O to Vine, full closure, utility work, Dec. 17, Dec. 17.
48th, R to Vine, northbound lane, utility work, Nov. 22, Dec. 17.
Adams, 48th to 49th, westbound lane, utility work, Dec. 11, Dec. 20.
Folsom, A to B, northbound lane, utility work, Dec. 9, Dec. 20.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Dec. 20.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Dec. 20.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, Nov. 14, November 2020.
Superior, 21st to 27th, eastbound lanes, utility work, Nov. 25, January 2020
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.