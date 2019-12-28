Street closings, 12-29 Sunday

Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
Ninth, N to O, southbound lane, building construction, Dec. 26, Dec. 31.
14th, Rokeby to Saltillo, northbound lane, utility work, Dec. 20, Jan. 17
21st, M to N, utility work, Dec. 12, Jan. 3.
70th, Nebraska 2 to Pine Lake, southbound lane, paving project, Dec. 24, Jan. 24.
You have free articles remaining.
Holdrege, 56th to 66th, eastbound lane, utility work, Dec. 24, Jan. 24.
Pine Lake, 61st to 70th, westbound, paving project, March 24, Jan. 24.
Pine Lake, 61st to 68th, eastbound, paving project, Dec. 24, Jan. 24.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, westbound, paving project, Dec. 24, Jan. 24.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, Nov. 14, November 2020.
Superior, 21st to 27th, eastbound lanes, utility work, Nov. 25, Jan. 31.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.