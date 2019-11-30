Street closings, 12-1 Sunday

Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
10th, Military to Salt Creek Roadway, road race, Dec. 7, Dec. 7.
10th, P to Q, northbound lane, utility work, Dec. 4, Dec. 4.
17th at Washington, northbound lanes, pedestrian improvements, Nov. 19, Dec. 21.
48th, R to Vine, northbound lane, utility work, Nov. 22, Dec. 13.
84th, Cherrywood to O, northbound lane, utility work, Nov. 29, Dec. 6.
Adams, 33rd to 35th, railroad track repair, Dec. 5, Dec. 6.
Cotner, A to Aldrich Road, north and southbound lanes, Dec. 2, Dec. 13.
Cotner and Holdrege, utility work, Nov. 26, Dec. 3.
M, 12th to 13th, eastbound lane, skywalk repairs, Nov. 27, Dec. 7.
P, 10th to 11th, utility pole replacement, Dec. 4, Dec. 4.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Dec. 20.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Dec. 20.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, Nov. 14, Nov. 2020.
Rosa Parks Way, Southwest Fourth to Southwest Ninth, westbound lane, bridge maintenance, Dec. 6, Dec. 6.
Superior, 21st to 27th, eastbound lanes, utility work, Nov. 25, Dec. 20.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.