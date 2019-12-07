Street closings, 12-8 Sunday

Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
10th, P to Q, northbound lane, skywalk repair, Dec. 10, Dec. 10.
NW 12th; West Adams to West Cornhusker, southbound lane, street light replacement, Dec. 9, Dec. 9.
17th at Washington, northbound lanes, pedestrian improvements, Nov. 19, Dec. 21.
33rd, Smith to Van Dorn, southbound lane, utility work, Dec. 4, Dec. 13.
48th, R to Vine, northbound lane, utility work, Nov. 22, Dec. 13.
84th, Cherrywood to O, northbound lane, utility work, Nov. 29, Dec. 13.
Canopy, O to P, lanes, paving project, Dec. 9, Dec. 9.
Cotner, A to Aldrich, northbound and southbound lanes, Dec. 2, Dec. 13.
Cotner and Holdrege, utility work, Nov. 26, Dec. 13.
Folsom, A to B, northbound lane, utility work, Dec. 9, Dec. 16.
N, 16th to 17th, westbound lane, utility work, Dec. 9, Dec. 13.
O, 20th to Antelope Valley, eastbound lane, sign installation, Dec. 10, Dec. 10.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Dec. 20.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Dec. 20.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, Nov. 14, November 2020.
Saltillo, 25th to 27th, lanes, utility work, Dec. 8, Dec. 8.
Superior, 21st to 27th, eastbound lanes, utility work, Nov. 25, Dec. 20.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.