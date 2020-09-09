× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 27, 1959 - September 6, 2020

Stewart James Alley, died in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his wife and two kids Sunday evening September 6th. He was 61 years of age. Stewart was born February 27, 1959 in Lincoln, NE. He married his wife Susette on December 4, 1982 in Lincoln, NE. Stewart worked in the Alley Concrete Construction business until the spring of 1993 when he created his own Concrete Construction business, Stewart's Concrete Inc. A man of true grit, Stewart worked hands-on for his company until his body no longer allowed. Part of the joy of being self employed lead to the numerous relationships Stewart formed in and out of the concrete business.

Although perceived as an occasional curmudgeon, he enjoyed the day to day comradery life provided with his many friends. Those friendships lead him on a path as a highly successful race car owner. Although work, friends, and hobbies were of great importance to him, family was always the focal point of Stewart's life. He loved his five grandchildren with all of his heart. Yep, Yep, Quack, Quack.