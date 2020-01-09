Steven Woofter
Steven Woofter

Steven Woofter

December 25, 2019

Steven Woofter, 47, of Springfield, OR, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 25, 2019.

Steve is survived by his wife Laura Price Woofter of Springfield, OR, his devoted pets Fraia and Iggy, parents Neil and Mary Ellen Woofter of Lewiston, sister Jaime Woofter (special friend Dustin Dreeson), of Lincoln, grandmother Leah Woofter of Beatrice, parents-in-law, Wayne and Janice Price of Beatrice, brothers-in-law Jason Price and family of The Woodland, TX, and Roger Price and wife of Sacramento, CA, devoted aunts Beth of Beatrice, Joyce of Seward and Karen Edic of Lincoln, other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life: 11-3 p.m. Sat. Jan. 11, 2020 at The Vintage Venue 620 Court Street, Beatrice, NE. A guestbook is available at www.harmanwritghtmortuary.com.

