Steven Woofter

Steve is survived by his wife Laura Price Woofter of Springfield, OR, his devoted pets Fraia and Iggy, parents Neil and Mary Ellen Woofter of Lewiston, sister Jaime Woofter (special friend Dustin Dreeson), of Lincoln, grandmother Leah Woofter of Beatrice, parents-in-law, Wayne and Janice Price of Beatrice, brothers-in-law Jason Price and family of The Woodland, TX, and Roger Price and wife of Sacramento, CA, devoted aunts Beth of Beatrice, Joyce of Seward and Karen Edic of Lincoln, other relatives and friends.