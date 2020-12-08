March 18, 1951 - December 4, 2020
Steven Timothy Bailey Sr., 69, of Lincoln, died on December 4, 2020. He was born March 18, 1951 to Merle Sr. & Dorothy (Duncan) Bailey in Lincoln, NE. Steve loved his family. He was a 34 year faithful servant to the Catholic Bishop of Lincoln as Print Shop Manager and Maintenance Supervisor. Steve had a passion for cars, car shows as well as purchasing, building and restoring them. He was an avid Husker Football Fan, CB/ Ham radio enthusiast, owner/operator of Bailey & Bailey Produce and served on the board of the South Salt Creek Organization.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Stollar. Survived by his wife, Mary; children, Clifford Bailey, Melissa (Kevin) Young, David Bailey & Steven Jr. (Nicki) Bailey; siblings, Merle Jr. (Becky) Bailey, Sharon McKay; fifteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; mother of his children, Marianna (Mike) Murphy; many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Cathedral of the Risen Christ. A rosary will be said prior to Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Cedars Home for Children or to the family to establish a memorial in Steve's name at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
