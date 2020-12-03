Steven Robert Sorensen

June 13, 1946 - November 30, 2020

Steven Robert Sorensen, 74, of Lincoln passed away on November 30, 2020. Born June 13, 1946 to Carlyle and Rachel (Nurse) Sorensen in Omaha, NE. For 45yrs, Steve was a Branch Manager/Financial Advisor for several firms in Lincoln, NE: Ellis Holyoke, EF Hutton, Smith Barney and for the 11yrs at UBS Financial Services Inc. He was a valued mentor to his clients, other Financial Advisors, and Sales Assistants. He was a member of the Country Club of Lincoln, enjoyed fishing, coaching soccer, diving, swimming and was an avid Husker fan.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mickey (Harms) Sorensen; daughter, Elizabeth Anne (Bradley W. & Kelly D.) Lambert; sons, Charles Maurice Howard (Samantha) Sorensen, Matthew Robert Sorensen; grandchildren, Kayleigh D. Lambert, Colin, Lily, and Caleb Sorensen, and Quinn Sorensen; brothers, Stuart (Debra) Sorensen, Scot Sorensen; and many very much loved, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Carlyle Sorensen, Jr.

A private family memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing as masks are required. We respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the Lincoln YMCA and City Impact -Gifts of Love. Live streaming of the memorial service and online condolences at Roperandsons.com.