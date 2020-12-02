Steven Robert Sorensen
November 30, 2020
Steven Robert Sorensen, 74, of Lincoln passed away on November 30, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing masks are required. We respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. Live streaming of the memorial service and online condolences at Roperandsons.com.
