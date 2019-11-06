December 16, 1962 - November 2, 2019
Steven P. Wessel, age 56 of Lincoln, passed away November 2, 2019. He was born December 16, 1962 in Lincoln to Duane and Wilma (Jividen) Wessel. Steve was employed with Winlectric for 22 years as a salesman and warehouse manager.
Survivors include his daughters, Kara Wessel and Madison Wessel both of Lincoln. Sister, Cora Ann Corning, brothers Rick Wessel and Craig Wessel all of Lincoln. Step-mother, Margene Wessel of Lincoln. Former spouse, Michelle Wessel. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Pamela Sue Wessel.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Wyuka Funeral Home. No viewing, cremation. Burial of ashes 3:00 P.M. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, 84th and Adams, Lincoln. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com