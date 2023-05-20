Steven O. Shaw

May 14, 2023

Steve passed away on May 14, 2023, at Bryan Hospital Hospice Center. He was born in Lincoln to Donald and Marie (Jackson) Shaw. He was a lifelong Lincoln resident. In 1992, Steve married Connie Boyd, and they blended their families.

Steve is survived by his wife Connie, and children Gary Shaw, Gregg (Kim) Shaw, Stacy Shaw (Tom Callicoatt), Jesse Shaw, Shellie (Ed) Sabata, and Kelli (Brett) Vetter. Sisters Nancy Shaw of Springfield, Virginia; Gail Rixstine of Normal, Illinois; and sister-in-law Carolyn Hembree (Bernie Koehne). Grandchildren Zachary Callicoatt, Jaydon Shaw, Avery Sabata, Elaina Vetter, Shane Vetter, Liam Shaw, and Luke Shaw. Great grandchildren Faith Mettler and Carter Harmes. Nephews Phil and Tim Rixstine, Brent and Ryan White, and niece Marcia Rixstine.

Preceded in death by his parents, brother James, and granddaughter Felicia Sayers.

Service to be held at Butherus, Maser & Love on May 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Memorials to the family or the Lincoln West Optimist Club. Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.

Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.